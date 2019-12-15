The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Boris Johnson eyes parliament vote before Christmas to "get Brexit done"

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 14:01
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "get Brexit done" by Jan. 31 and then agree a new trade deal with the European Union by the end of 2020, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday, vowing to deliver on the government's top priority.
Johnson and his team were triumphant last week when he won a commanding majority of 80 at an early election he said he was forced to call to break the Brexit deadlock. Winning over many traditionally Labour voters in northern and central England, Johnson has proclaimed he will lead a "people's government."First, the Conservative leader must make good on his often-repeated promise to "get Brexit done" and then turn to realizing another priority - to increase funding into Britain's much loved but struggling public health service, a pledge he plans to enshrine in law.
"I can absolutely confirm that we will have an opportunity to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in relatively short order and then we will make sure that it passes before January 31st," Gove told Sky News.
Asked about a new trade accord with the EU, Gove said: "It will be concluded next year. We will be in a position to leave the European Union before the 31st of January next year and then we will have concluded our conversations with the EU about the new framework of free trade and friendly cooperation that we will have with them by the end of next year."
The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has cast doubt over whether the trade talks will be so swiftly concluded, saying last month that the negotiations would be "difficult and demanding" and warning Britain the bloc "will not tolerate unfair competitive advantage."
Johnson, who celebrated his victory by visiting Sedgefield, a former Labour bastion that was the parliamentary seat of ex-prime minister Tony Blair but voted Conservative this time, will set out his program on Thursday in a Queen's Speech.
Rishi Sunak, a deputy finance minister, said the government aimed to re-submit the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to parliament for ratification before Christmas to allow ministers to start work on other priorities such as "leveling up" the country.
LABOUR SOUL-SEARCHING
After more than three years of debate over Brexit, Johnson faces a struggle to unite a country where disagreements over how, when or whether Britain should leave the EU have torn towns, villages and even families apart.
For the opposition Labour Party, Thursday's election was its worst result since 1935 and underlined how its equivocal Brexit policy and its socialist leader, Jeremy Corbyn, had proven an electoral disaster for many traditional supporters.
"Let me make it clear that it's on me. Let's take it on the chin," Labour's finance chief John McDonnell told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. "I own this disaster."
He said there would be a new leader in place by early next year, and already some said they were considering running.
Lisa Nandy, a lawmaker for the northern town of Wigan, said she could enter the race, while justice policy chief Richard Burgon said he would back Rebecca Long-Bailey, Labour's business policy chief, if she decided to run for the leadership.
Corbyn, who apologized to Labour supporters in two newspapers on Sunday, has said he will step down as soon as a new leader has been elected by the party membership.
"I will make no bones about it. The result was a body blow for everyone who so desperately needs real change in our country...I'm sorry that we came up short and I take my responsibility for it," he wrote.
But Corbyn added: "I remain proud of the campaign we fought ... And I'm proud that our message was one of hope, rather than fear."
Three year old toddler killed in Negev after falling from height
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 01:34 PM
Netanyahu: Combating crime in Arab sector a national goal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 01:23 PM
Netanyahu congratulates Johnson: "victory over antisemitism"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 01:22 PM
Netanyahu: "If Hezbollah attacks, Lebanon will pay a heavy price"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 12:51 PM
Naama Issachar's sister: "It's wrong she has been in prison for 8 months"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 12:44 PM
IDF to begin major exercise in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 12:31 PM
Philippines mayor says one child killed in earthquake
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 11:57 AM
US envoy arrives in Sout Korea as North Korea ramps up pressure
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 11:56 AM
Report: Moshe Kahlon will not run for the 23rd Knesset
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 10:32 AM
Liberman salutes wounded IDF soldiers in honor of Day of Appreciation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 10:07 AM
IDF detains two in connection with stone throwing in Judea and Samaria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 10:03 AM
171 Palestinians arrested after illegally entering Israeli territory
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 09:23 AM
Four people detained, one arrested, for torching two vehicles
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 09:17 AM
Lebanon: 25 injured in clashes with security forces, Hezbollah and Amal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 09:03 AM
Blue and White party: "There will be no anti-Ultra Orthodox campaign"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 07:48 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by