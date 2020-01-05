The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Boris Johnson says UK will not mourn Soleimani, but urges restraint

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 5, 2020 21:06
LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Britain would not lament Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday, but called for restraint in the response to his death.
Soleimani "was responsible for a pattern of disruptive, destabilizing behavior in the region. Given the leading role he has played in actions that have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and western personnel, we will not lament his death," Johnson said in an emailed statement.He added: "Calls for ... reprisals will simply lead to more violence."
Johnson said he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron about the rising tension in the Middle East, adding: "We are in close contact with all sides to encourage de-escalation."
He said steps had been taken to increase the security of British personnel and interests in the region.
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies