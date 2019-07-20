Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

'Boris blimp' takes to the London skies in pro-EU protest

By REUTERS
July 20, 2019 19:57
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Opponents of Britain's exit from the EU hoisted a "Boris blimp" portraying the UK's likely next prime minister as a crying child as they demonstrated outside parliament on Saturday.

Boris Johnson, a former London mayor, has been one of the figureheads of the movement to take Britain out of the EU and has pledged to complete the schism by the end of October.

Inspired by the orange blimp of a baby Donald Trump that mocked the U.S. President during his visit to London last month, the balloon featured Johnson in a t-shirt emblazoned with a red bus and the figure 350 million pounds, referring to his promise of clawing back cash from Brussels to spend on Britain's state health service instead.



Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation two months ago after failing to win parliamentary approval for the exit deal she had negotiated with Brussels and her successor will be announced next week.



Johnson, who is widely expected to replace her, has pledged to leave the EU with or without a transition deal on Oct. 31.



Brexit without a divorce deal would abruptly wrench the world's fifth largest economy away from the bloc. Critics say this would undermine global growth, buffet financial markets and weaken London's position as the pre-eminent international financial center.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Breaking news
July 20, 2019
Gantz: If Nasrallah attacks he won't make it to the bunker this time

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings