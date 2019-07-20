'Boris blimp' takes to the London skies in pro-EU protest

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Opponents of Britain's exit from the EU hoisted a "Boris blimp" portraying the UK's likely next prime minister as a crying child as they demonstrated outside parliament on Saturday.
Boris Johnson, a former London mayor, has been one of the figureheads of the movement to take Britain out of the EU and has pledged to complete the schism by the end of October.
Inspired by the orange blimp of a baby Donald Trump that mocked the U.S. President during his visit to London last month, the balloon featured Johnson in a t-shirt emblazoned with a red bus and the figure 350 million pounds, referring to his promise of clawing back cash from Brussels to spend on Britain's state health service instead.
Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation two months ago after failing to win parliamentary approval for the exit deal she had negotiated with Brussels and her successor will be announced next week.
Johnson, who is widely expected to replace her, has pledged to leave the EU with or without a transition deal on Oct. 31.
Brexit without a divorce deal would abruptly wrench the world's fifth largest economy away from the bloc. Critics say this would undermine global growth, buffet financial markets and weaken London's position as the pre-eminent international financial center.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>