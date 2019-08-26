Brazil government's approval rating slumps to 29% - pollster CNT/MDA

SAO PAULO - The government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro saw its approval rating plunge to 29.4% from a previous level of 39% in February, according to a poll by CNT/MDA on Monday.



The poll, which also saw Bolsonaro's personal disapproval rating surge to 53.7% from 28.2%, was conducted between Aug. 22 and Aug. 25.



