Brazil government's approval rating slumps to 29% - pollster CNT/MDA

By REUTERS
August 26, 2019 17:34
SAO PAULO - The government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro saw its approval rating plunge to 29.4% from a previous level of 39% in February, according to a poll by CNT/MDA on Monday.

The poll, which also saw Bolsonaro's personal disapproval rating surge to 53.7% from 28.2%, was conducted between Aug. 22 and Aug. 25.


August 26, 2019
Iran foreign minister says rejection of international law is on the rise

By REUTERS

