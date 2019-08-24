Brazil not working with U.S. on forest fires -defense minister

The United States is not giving Brazil concrete support to combat forest fires despite President Donald Trump's broad offer of assistance, Brazilian Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo said on Saturday.



There has been no further contact between the countries regarding the fires beyond Trump's offer of assistance made in a phone call to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Azevedo told reporters in a press briefing.

