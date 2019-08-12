Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Brazil prosecutors seek to bar President's son as envoy to U.S.

By REUTERS
August 12, 2019 17:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Federal prosecutors filed a court injunction on Monday seeking to bar the appointment of right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's son Eduardo as ambassador to the United States due to his lack of experience as a diplomat.

The public prosecutor's office asked a Brasilia court to rule on the need for non-diplomats to have relevant international experience and served the nation abroad for at least three years. Opposition lawmakers have also sought to block Eduardo Bolsonaro becoming Brazil's envoy in Washington by introducing a bill against nepotism.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 12, 2019
Netanyahu to meet with Transport Minister Smotrich on Monday evening

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings