Brazil to bar entry by plane of non-resident foreigners for 30 days
By REUTERS
MARCH 28, 2020 02:13
Brazil will bar non-resident foreigners from entering Brazil by plane, the justice ministry said on Friday, in a measure to tackle the coronavirus outbreak that comes into force on March 30 and will last 30 days.
