Shooting in Ohio, first reports: At least 6 people killed

Only hours after a shooter opened fire in El Paso, Texas, a second shooting is being reported in the United States.
First reports indicate that a live shooter opened fire in Dayton, Ohio around 8:55 a.m. Israel time, killing at least six people, according to Israeli and US media sources.
A tweet indicated that the shooter had been injured. The El Paso shooter killed 20 people and injured 26 others in a Walmart store before he was arrested by law enforcement. He is reported to be a 21-year-old white male.
Less than 20 minutes before the attack, the alleged murderer posted a hate-manifesto online that accused the Hispanic community of hijacking the US and its white values.
“This is the last generation of white babies” in America, read the online manifesto.
The Ohio shooting story is still developing.
