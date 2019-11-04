Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Brexit Party's Farage says: We could be kingmakers in likely hung parliament

By REUTERS
November 4, 2019 09:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The British election is likely to result in a hung parliament and the Brexit Party's lawmakers could be kingmakers, leader Nigel Farage said on Monday.

"It is likely, it is likely that we are going to have a hung parliament next time around so actually if the Brexit Party get a reasonable amount of people in there they could exert a great influence," Farage told ITV. "Mrs May was kept in power by 10 DUP MPs."

Former Prime Minister Theresa May was dependent on Democratic Unionist Party lawmakers to govern after her failed bet on a snap election lost her party its majority.

Farage said he would hurt the opposition Labour Party "in the most extraordinary way."


Related Content

Breaking news
November 4, 2019
China says U.S. should not 'gesticulate' about South China Sea issue

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings