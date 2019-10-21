Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Brexit within ten days time remains possible - French minister

By REUTERS
October 21, 2019 09:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 PARIS, Oct 21 - Britain could still leave the European Union within 10 days time, French Junior Economic Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Monday.


"One cannot rule out a Brexit within 10 days," she told Sud-Radio. She said general progress had been made, but added that many small French companies still had to do more work to be ready in the case of a "no-deal" Brexit.

The British government insisted on Sunday the country will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 despite a letter that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by parliament to send to the bloc requesting a Brexit delay.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 21, 2019
Spanish PM to visit Barcelona, criticizes regional chief

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings