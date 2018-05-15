May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Britain: U.S. needs better understanding of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 15:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - The United States needs to show more understanding about the causes of Israeli-Palestinian conflict after the opening of the US embassy to Israel in Jerusalem triggered violence in Gaza, Britain's junior foreign office minister Alistair Burt said.

Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on Monday on the Gaza border in the bloodiest single day for Palestinians since 2014.

"The US will remain a central part of what needs to happen in Israel, but it does need to give a greater sense of understanding of some of the underlying issues," Burt said in parliament.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 15, 2018
Britain calls for investigation into Gaza violence

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut