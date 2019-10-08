Britain believes the EU is not negotiating seriously on Brexit

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
LONDON - The British government does not believe the European Union is negotiating seriously with a new Brexit proposal offered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a UK government source said on Tuesday.
The source said: "They aren't engaging or negotiating seriously."
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});