Britain believes the EU is not negotiating seriously on Brexit

LONDON - The British government does not believe the European Union is negotiating seriously with a new Brexit proposal offered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a UK government source said on Tuesday.



The source said: "They aren't engaging or negotiating seriously."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });