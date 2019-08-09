Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Britain calls for independent investigation into Hong Kong protests

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019 20:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

British foreign minister Dominic Raab called on Friday for an independent investigation into the recent protests in its former colony Hong Kong.

In a phone call with Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, Raab condemned the violence but emphasized the right to peaceful protest.

"The Foreign Secretary emphasized the need to find a way forward through meaningful political dialog, and a fully independent investigation into recent events as a way to build trust," the Foreign Office in London said in a statement.



"(He) condemned violent acts by all sides but emphasized the right to peaceful protest, noting that hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong people had chosen this route to express their views," it added.

"He underlined that the violence should not cloud the lawful actions of the majority."


Related Content

Breaking news
August 9, 2019
National Grid says cause of major UK power cut has been resolved

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings