May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Britain calls for investigation into Gaza violence

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 15:10
LONDON - Britain called on Tuesday for an investigation after Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border.

"There should be an investigation into this," junior foreign office minister Alistair Burt told parliament. "The United Kingdom has been clear in calling for urgently a need to establish the facts of what happened, including why such a volume of live fire was used ..."

"There are different forms of inquiry that are possible through the United Nations and we have to find the right formula, but it is important to find out all the facts."

Burt also called for an easing of restrictions on movement in Gaza and international support for infrastructure and development projects there.


