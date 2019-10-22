Britain lifts advisory against flying to Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh resort

CAIRO - The British government has removed its advisory against flying to Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh resort, the British embassy in Cairo said in a statement on Tuesday.



"This announcement follows our aviation security experts’ close cooperation with their Egyptian counterparts. We will work closely with airlines who wish to resume flights," British Ambassador to Egypt Geoffrey Adams said in the statement.



