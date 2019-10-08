Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 09:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 LONDON - Britain published a revised temporary tariff regime on Tuesday to come into force if it leaves the European Union without a deal, saying that 88% of total imports by value would be eligible for tariff free access.

Britain first published a temporary tariff regime in March prior to its original deadline to leave the bloc.

The revised plan, which lowers tariffs on trucks and applies tariffs to additional bioethanol and some clothing products, will last for up to 12 months and is designed to keep prices down for consumers while protecting the fortunes of domestic producers. 


