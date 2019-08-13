Britain says Iranian tanker investigation is a matter for Gibraltar

Britain said on Tuesday that investigations into the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 were a matter for Gibraltar.



"The investigations being conducted around the Grace 1 are a matter for the government of Gibraltar," a Foreign Office spokesman said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further."

