Britain says Iranian tanker investigation is a matter for Gibraltar

Britain said on Tuesday that investigations into the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 were a matter for Gibraltar.
"The investigations being conducted around the Grace 1 are a matter for the government of Gibraltar," a Foreign Office spokesman said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further."
