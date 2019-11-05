Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Britain says Iran's move on nuclear deal is a threat to national security

By REUTERS
November 5, 2019 18:45
LONDON - Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that Iran’s decision to take a new step to reduce commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal posed a threat to Britain's national security.

Iran said on Monday it had launched a new batch of advanced centrifuges to accelerate uranium enrichment, following the withdrawal from the nuclear pact by the United States.

"Iran’s latest actions clearly contravene the deal and pose a risk to our national security," Raab said.



"We want to find a way forward through constructive international dialogue but Iran needs to stand by the commitments it made and urgently return to full compliance."


