Britain says Iran's move on nuclear deal is a threat to national security

LONDON - Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that Iran’s decision to take a new step to reduce commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal posed a threat to Britain's national security.



Iran said on Monday it had launched a new batch of advanced centrifuges to accelerate uranium enrichment, following the withdrawal from the nuclear pact by the United States.

"Iran’s latest actions clearly contravene the deal and pose a risk to our national security," Raab said."We want to find a way forward through constructive international dialogue but Iran needs to stand by the commitments it made and urgently return to full compliance."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });