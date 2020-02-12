The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Britain says has found first case of coronavirus in London

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 21:39
Britain said on Wednesday the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country had risen to nine, saying the latest patient had caught the virus in China.
"One further patient in England has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine," Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said in a statement."This virus was passed on in China and the patient has now been transferred to a specialist NHS center at Guy's and St Thomas' in London."
Mobile World Congress canceled due to coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 09:43 PM
Coronavirus in China stabilized, but outbreak could go any way: WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 08:50 PM
Lebanese military fires at Israeli drones, forcing them to leave: report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/12/2020 08:47 PM
Netanyahu: I offered Ben-Gvir nothing, ask nobody wastes a vote on him
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/12/2020 05:38 PM
Letter bomb attack at Dutch bank, electronics company
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 02:37 PM
Coronavirus cruise ship to dock in Cambodia
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 01:51 PM
Pope dismisses proposal to ordain married men as priests in Amazon
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 01:10 PM
Kremlin says Turkey is not upholding its agreements on Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 12:58 PM
Putin and Erdogan discuss conflict in Syria's Idlib province
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 12:01 PM
Lone soldier injured in ramming attack leaves hospital
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/12/2020 11:16 AM
Britain and United States asked to investigate UAE crimes in Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 10:59 AM
China to stagger the return of students to school to curb coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 10:03 AM
Incendiary balloons found in Eshkol Regional Council
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/12/2020 08:54 AM
Sanders wins the New Hampshire Democratic primary
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 06:35 AM
Former Massachusetts Governor Patrick to end 2020 presidential bid
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2020 05:58 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by