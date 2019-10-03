Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Britain tells EU: Be creative and flexible too on Brexit

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 10:07
Britain called on the European Union on Thursday to be creative and flexible too on Brexit after Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a last ditch offer to strike a deal over the Irish border.

"It is now for the EU to respond and also show they can be creative and flexible," Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said.

"We don't want an extension and we do believe there is enough time" to get Brexit done on Oct. 31, he said. "Let's get Brexit done."


