Britain to bid to host 2020 U.N. climate talks

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Britain said on Tuesday it would bid to host United Nations' climate talks in 2020, with Italy holding the preliminary talks preceding it.
Next year is the year the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement comes into force and when countries need to present new plans for more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions cuts.
The two countries had both said previously they were willing to host the main U.N. talks held in November/December each year. Proposals to host the talks have to be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
"Today, through great joint diplomacy, we have agreed a bid for a UK COP26 Presidency in partnership with our friends in Italy," British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.
COP26 refers to the 2020 U.N. talks. This year's talks, COP25, will be held in Chile in December. Preliminary talks are usually held a couple of months before the start of the main U.N. conference.