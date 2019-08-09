Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Britain will spend 'whatever it takes' on no deal preparations - Gove

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019 18:25
Britain will spend "whatever it takes" before its due departure date from the European Union to prepare for the possibility of leaving without a divorce deal, the minister responsible for planning for a no-deal Brexit said on Friday.

The new government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week it would spend an extra 2.1 billion pounds on planning for no deal, which Johnson has committed to unless the EU agrees to renegotiate the deal agreed by his predecessor Theresa May.

"The government has done a lot to prepare but there is still a lot to do," Michael Gove told reporters during a visit near Northern Ireland's border with EU-member Ireland, adding that London thought it was still "eminently doable" to leave the bloc with a revised divorce agreement.


