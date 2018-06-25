Britain's May congratulates Erdogan on election victory

Breaking news.
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday congratulated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his election victory and said she hoped the two countries could continue to work together on security, trade and the situation in Syria.
"The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of the bilateral relationship ... and expressed her desire to continue working in partnership with President Erdogan and his government on our shared priorities, including security cooperation, trade and investment, the situation in Syria and supporting a political settlement in Cyprus," a statement said.