June 14 2018
|
Tammuz, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Britain's May offers pro-EU rebels Brexit compromise

By REUTERS
June 14, 2018 17:49
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed a compromise with pro-EU lawmakers in her Conservative Party that offer parliament a vote on future steps in Brexit talks if Britain fails to agree a deal by mid-February, a source said on Thursday.

May was forced to quell a rebellion on Tuesday after she faced defeat on a vote in parliament over her Brexit blueprint, or EU withdrawal bill, which will sever ties with the European Union.

Several pro-EU lawmakers threatened to rebel over whether parliament should have more control over any final deal agreed with the EU in Brussels. They planned to vote against a government proposal, which they said did not offer them a "meaningful vote".

At almost the final moment on Tuesday, the two sides agreed to find a compromise and have until 1600 GMT to present it.

A source said a deal had been reached, and that the government would give parliament a vote over its future action if ministers fail to agree a deal by mid-February.

Pro-EU Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry tweeted: "Deal or no deal, parliament will have a meaningful vote and to be clear there will be no hard #Brexit when the EUWithdrawal Bill is passed."


Related Content

Breaking news
June 14, 2018
Trump blasts New York lawsuit: 'I won't settle this case!'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut