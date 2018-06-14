Britain's May offers pro-EU rebels Brexit compromise

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed a compromise with pro-EU lawmakers in her Conservative Party that offer parliament a vote on future steps in Brexit talks if Britain fails to agree a deal by mid-February, a source said on Thursday.



May was forced to quell a rebellion on Tuesday after she faced defeat on a vote in parliament over her Brexit blueprint, or EU withdrawal bill, which will sever ties with the European Union.



Several pro-EU lawmakers threatened to rebel over whether parliament should have more control over any final deal agreed with the EU in Brussels. They planned to vote against a government proposal, which they said did not offer them a "meaningful vote".



At almost the final moment on Tuesday, the two sides agreed to find a compromise and have until 1600 GMT to present it.



A source said a deal had been reached, and that the government would give parliament a vote over its future action if ministers fail to agree a deal by mid-February.



Pro-EU Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry tweeted: "Deal or no deal, parliament will have a meaningful vote and to be clear there will be no hard #Brexit when the EUWithdrawal Bill is passed."



