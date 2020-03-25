Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus," Clarence House said.

Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. The heir to the throne, 71, has mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health" Clarence House said in a statement."The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," the statement read. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.""It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."The Prince and his wife, Camilla, are self-isolating at their home in Scotland.