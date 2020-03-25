The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The Prince and his wife, Camilla, are self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
MARCH 25, 2020 12:57
Britain's Prince Charles wearing a 'Yarmulke,' or Jewish skull cap, during the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres on Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, 30 September 2016 (photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/POOL/VIA REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Charles wearing a 'Yarmulke,' or Jewish skull cap, during the funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres on Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, 30 September 2016
(photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/POOL/VIA REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.
The heir to the throne, 71, has mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health" Clarence House said in a statement."The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," the statement read. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."
"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus," Clarence House said.
"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."
The Prince and his wife, Camilla, are self-isolating at their home in Scotland.



