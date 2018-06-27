Britain's Prince William tells Palestinians 'you have not been forgotten'

Breaking news.
JERUSALEM - Prince William, paying the first official British royal visit to the West Bank on Wednesday, told Palestinians they had not been forgotten and his trip to the West Bank was a "very powerful one".
"My message tonight is that you have not been forgotten, it has been a very powerful experience to meet you and other Palestinians in the West Bank and to hear your stories," the prince said in a speech at a garden party at the British Consulate General in Jerusalem.
"I hope that through my being here and understanding the challenges you face, the links of friendship and mutual respect between the Palestinian and British people can grow stronger."