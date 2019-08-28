Britain's Queen could be asked to suspend parliament - BBC journalist

LONDON - Britain's Queen Elizabeth could be asked as early as Wednesday to agree to suspend parliament, senior BBC journalist Nick Robinson said on Twitter.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out suspending, or proroguing parliament, to prevent it from blocking his plans to take Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31."Hearing that the Queen could be asked to agree to prorogue parliament as early as today," Robinson, the former BBC political editor, said. "She's in Balmoral. Would be done by Order in Council. Only one source. Not confirmed. Watch this space."





