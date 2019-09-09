Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

British Airways wants to resolve pilot strike as soon as possible

By REUTERS
September 9, 2019 11:05
LONDON - British Airways wants to resolve a pay dispute with its pilots as quickly as possible, Chief Executive Alex Cruz said, as the carrier was forced to cancel nearly all of its flights on Monday and Tuesday.

"The commitment of everyone at British Airways is to get over this particular dispute as quickly as possible and we urge the union to sit down with us as quickly as we can so we can reach an agreement," he told BBC radio.


