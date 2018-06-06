June 06 2018
British PM May to raise Iran nuclear deal with PM Netanyahu

By REUTERS
June 6, 2018 15:32
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss how best to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon in talks with  Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, her spokesman said, reiterating Britain's support for the Iran nuclear deal.

"You can expect the PM to raise Iran, and how best we can prevent them from developing a nuclear weapon. The UK, like France and Germany, continues to believe the Iran nuclear deal is the best way to prevent this," he told reporters.


