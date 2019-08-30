Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

British PM's Brexit position "totally unreasonable", Ireland says

By REUTERS
August 30, 2019 10:37
DUBLIN - Britain's prime minister is pursuing a "totally unreasonable" position on Brexit that the EU cannot facilitate and the radical change of approach puts the onus on London to find a way out, Ireland's foreign minister said on Friday.


"Boris Johnson is outlining a very clear and firm position but it is a totally unreasonable position that the EU cannot facilitate and he must know that," Simon Coveney told Ireland's Newstalk radio station in an interview.

"The British government has changed their approach radically so the British government are going to have to bring forward solutions. We have always said that if people have alternatives that can do the same job as the (Irish border) backstop, well then let's hear it...But every time we ask that question, the answer isn't convincing. In fact sometimes you don't get an answer at all."


Iranian tanker headed to Lebanon, not Turkey

By REUTERS

