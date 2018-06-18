June 18 2018
|
Tammuz, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

British citizen detained in Russia after incident on World Cup train

By REUTERS
June 18, 2018 15:26
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - The British Embassy in Moscow said on Monday that a British citizen had been detained in Russia after an incident on a train traveling to the Russian city of Volgograd for the World Cup, Interfax news agency reported.

A source with knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters two British men were removed from the train.

The first British man got into an altercation with a police officer on board the train and was detained, the source said. The second man hurt his hand and has been discharged from hospital, according to the source.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 18, 2018
Alarms to go off in Western Galilee on Tuesday as part of military drill

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut