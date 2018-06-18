British citizen detained in Russia after incident on World Cup train

MOSCOW - The British Embassy in Moscow said on Monday that a British citizen had been detained in Russia after an incident on a train traveling to the Russian city of Volgograd for the World Cup, Interfax news agency reported.



A source with knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters two British men were removed from the train.



The first British man got into an altercation with a police officer on board the train and was detained, the source said. The second man hurt his hand and has been discharged from hospital, according to the source.



