British govt prepares for Brexit negotiations to end this week

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 05:15
The British government is preparing for Brexit negotiations to end this week, the Spectator magazine reported http://bit.ly/2LYALNX late on Monday, citing a contact in Downing Street.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar does not want to talk, the magazine reported, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are not likely to push the European Union to discuss UK's offer until Ireland is ready to negotiate."There are quite a few people in Paris and Berlin who would like to discuss our offer but Merkel and Macron won't push (EU's chief Brexit negotiator) Barnier unless Ireland says it wants to negotiate", the source was quoted as having told the magazine.


