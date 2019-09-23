British tanker is still detained in Iran - Al-Arabiya TV citing British foreign ministry

CAIRO - Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV cited the British foreign ministry on Monday saying that the British tanker Stena Impero and its crew are still detained in Iran.



"We continue to call on Iran to immediately release the detained tanker," Al-Arabiya added citing the ministry.



