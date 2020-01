A 19-year-old British woman who claimed that 12 Israelis raped her in a hotel in the Cypriot resort town of Aiya Napa in July stated Friday that she wants to see concrete efforts from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to secure her release.The tourist was found guilty by a Cyprus court Monday, saying the woman was an “unreliable witness” and ruled that she lied about being raped, doing so in revenge for being filmed by the Israeli youths during a sexual act.