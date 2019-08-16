Brother and sister's names revealed in ramming attack

Nehum and Noam Nevis are the brother and sister hit by a car in the West Bank on Friday afternoon according to Y Net.



Nehum is in critical condition, while Noam is in moderate condition both were evacuated to a Jerusalem hospital after the attack.

