Brother of Honduran president found guilty in U.S. drug trial

NEW YORK - Honduran politician Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez was found guilty of U.S. drug trafficking charges on Friday after a two-week trial that featured dramatic accusations of corruption against his brother, the Central American nation's current president.



The verdict against Hernandez was handed up by a jury in federal court in Manhattan.

