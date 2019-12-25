The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Arabs throw rocks at bus traveling near Hizma - damage, no injuries

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 06:24
Arab residents of the West Bank threw stones at a bus traveling near Hizma on Wednesday morning, Israel's Hadashot news reported. The bus sustained heavy damage, but no injuries were reported. 
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Canada
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/25/2019 06:18 AM
Fire in Chile destroys around 50 homes - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/25/2019 02:27 AM
Fire reported in a Bnei Brak apartment building
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/24/2019 11:56 PM
Bennett refused Shaked’s request to join other parties
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/24/2019 10:42 PM
Two strong earthquakes shake central Colombia
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 10:13 PM
China calls on US to take "immediate action" on North Korea accords
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 07:30 PM
Turkish parliament readying bill to allow sending troops to Libya
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 06:51 PM
Russian court extends detention of former U.S. marine for three months -
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 06:25 PM
Turkey says Russia will work to halt attacks in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 06:06 PM
Naama Issachar seeking to submit another appeal to Moscow court
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/24/2019 05:40 PM
Trump: US ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 05:10 PM
Jair Bolsonaro released from hospital after spending the night
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 03:21 PM
Missing from India's citizenship law: 100,000 Sri Lankan refugees
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 02:38 PM
German exchange student says he's told to leave India after joining protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 02:35 PM
Netanyahu's office: ‘Sa’ar has aligned with the Left’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/24/2019 01:31 PM
