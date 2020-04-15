The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

CDC director: 19-20 US states may be ready to reopen May 1

By REUTERS  
APRIL 15, 2020 15:58
The director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday he believes 19 or 20 US states have had limited impact from the new coronavirus and their governors believe they may be ready to reopen by President Donald Trump's May 1 target date.
"There are a number of counties within this country that have not experienced really any coronavirus despite testing," Robert Redfield said in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America.""There are a number of states - 19, 20 states - that really have had limited impact from it. So I think we will see some states that are, the governors feel that they're ready, we're poised to assist them with that reopening," Redfield said.
Trump said on Monday evening he was close to completing a plan for ending America's coronavirus shutdown, which has thrown millions out of work, and may restart the battered US economy in some areas even before May 1. He said around 20 states were "in extremely good shape and could reopen fairly quickly.
The president took renewed aim at the World Health Organization at the briefing, saying he has instructed his administration to halt US funding to the Geneva-based institution over its handling of the pandemic.
Redfield would not directly answer a question about the president's decision but said the CDC and WHO have had a long history of working together on global health outbreaks.
"We've had a very productive public health relationship," he said. "We continue to have that."
The CDC and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have put together a public health strategy to reopen parts of the country as part of the larger White House effort get Americans back to work, the Washington Post reported.
The plan cites three phases: A national communication campaign and community readiness assessment through May 1; increased emergency funding and production of testing kits and personal protective equipment through May 15; and staged reopenings depending on local conditions.
The plan said some mitigation measures would have to remain in effect and communities that would only need "low mitigation" efforts are places where the virus never took hold, the Post said.
The document warned: "Models indicate 30-day shelter in place followed by 180 day lifting of all mitigation results in large rebound curve — some level of mitigation will be needed until vaccines or broad community immunity is achieved for recovering communities."
Redfield said mitigation steps such as people staying physically separated would also likely have to continue until a vaccine and treatments are available.
"I do think we're going to have some social distancing that's going to be a critical part of our strategy as we go forward," he told CBS "This Morning" in an interview.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Saudi king approves more private sector coronavirus crisis aid
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 04:24 PM
Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until May with some easing
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 03:22 PM
Russia looking into UN global ceasefire proposal - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 01:48 PM
Three Palestinians test positive for coronavirus, rising total to 305
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 11:50 AM
China urges United States to fulfill its obligations to WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:59 AM
Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:55 AM
Germany says WHO one of best investments after Donald Trump cuts funding
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:45 AM
World will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine, GSK CEO says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 10:11 AM
Arizona to test 250,000 first responders, healthcare workers for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 04:36 AM
UN chief says 'not the time' for US to reduce WHO resources
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 04:05 AM
Panama registers 102 new cases of coronavirus - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 03:35 AM
Mexico registers 5,399 cases of coronavirus and 406 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 03:34 AM
UK promises to test all nursing home residents and staff with symptoms
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 02:08 AM
Trump says halting WHO funding over its handling of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2020 01:45 AM
IDF thwarts three suspects after crossing the Gaza border with weapons
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/15/2020 12:47 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by