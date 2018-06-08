June 08 2018
|
Sivan, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

COGAT head Abu Rokun: 'Hamas is leading you to the abyss'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 8, 2018 18:09
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

"The terrorist group Hamas is leading the parade and sends you to the border fence risking your lives," wrote COGAT head Maj.-Gen. Kamil Abu-Rokun on Arabic social media on Friday, "while Hamas leaders are watching things from a safe distance. People of Gaza, think for yourself and do not be led by a leadership that exploits you!"

Over 190, 000 Muslims prayed in the Al-Aqsa Mosque which is located on Temple Mount in Jerusalem to mark the last Friday of Ramadan, IDF spokesperson stated.

Over 90,000 thousand Palestinians were able to cross from the West Bank into Israel do celebrate the Muslim holiday. "Stability and security allow for life to flourish," IDF spokesperson stated, "freedom of worship and a real Ramadan celebration, unlike the terror regime that is choking those who reside under it." 


Related Content

Breaking news
June 8, 2018
REPORT: Friday's Return March in Gaza ended

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut