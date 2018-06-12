June 12 2018
|
Sivan, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

COGAT to limit Helium gas supply into Gaza: 'used for terror purposes'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 12, 2018 17:20
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj-Gen. Kamil Abu Rokun, ordered the restriction of the entry of Helium gas into the Gaza Strip for medical purposes, due to the "use of gas by terrorist elements to fire Molotov cocktails from the Gaza Strip into Israel," according to COGAT statement released on Tuesday.

Abu Rokun stressed that if the use of helium gas by the terrorist elements in the Gaza Strip continues, its supply would stop, "and it would be [seen as the responsibility of the terrorist organization Hamas."

"The Hamas terror organization does not hesitate to take extreme measures, including exploiting humanitarian means to carry out terrorist acts, despite Israel's efforts to prevent a civil deterioration in the Gaza Strip and the provision of humanitarian needs," the coordinator noted in the statement.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 12, 2018
US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen toured Israel-Egypt border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut