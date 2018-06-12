COGAT to limit Helium gas supply into Gaza: 'used for terror purposes'

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj-Gen. Kamil Abu Rokun, ordered the restriction of the entry of Helium gas into the Gaza Strip for medical purposes, due to the "use of gas by terrorist elements to fire Molotov cocktails from the Gaza Strip into Israel," according to COGAT statement released on Tuesday.



Abu Rokun stressed that if the use of helium gas by the terrorist elements in the Gaza Strip continues, its supply would stop, "and it would be [seen as the responsibility of the terrorist organization Hamas."



"The Hamas terror organization does not hesitate to take extreme measures, including exploiting humanitarian means to carry out terrorist acts, despite Israel's efforts to prevent a civil deterioration in the Gaza Strip and the provision of humanitarian needs," the coordinator noted in the statement.



