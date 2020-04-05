The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
COVID-19 patient arrested on bus to Jerusalem, driver fined NIS 5,000

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 5, 2020 16:27
A coronavirus patient was arrested on Sunday on a public bus which was making its way on Route 1 toward Jerusalam for violation of his quarantine. 
Police received reports of a confirmed COVID-19 patient violating his quarantine on a public bus to Jerusalem on Sunday, and were able to stop the bus before reaching its destination.
In addition, the bus driver was fined NIS 5,000 for violating Health Ministry regualtions by allowing more than the allowed amount of people onto his bus, a violation made more serious by the patient who violated his quarantine.
As a result of the mixture between violations, all 33 passengers and the driver have gone into quarantine, while the patient is currently in police custody.
The police explained to all the passengers that they have all likely been in contact with a verified patient and they will all be required to go into isolation and report it on the Health Ministry website.


