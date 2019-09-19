Cabinet member: Gaza operation not a question of if, but when

"An operation in Gaza is not a question of if, but when," said Economy Minister Eli Cohen to Army Radio on Thursday.



A security official added that the IDF is preparing for war in Gaza "at any moment. The likelihood increased significantly after the election."



