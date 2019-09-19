Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Cabinet member: Gaza operation not a question of if, but when

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 19, 2019 07:51
"An operation in Gaza is not a question of if, but when," said Economy Minister Eli Cohen to Army Radio on Thursday.

A security official added that the IDF is preparing for war in Gaza "at any moment. The likelihood increased significantly after the election."


