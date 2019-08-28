Cairo invited Islamic Jihad and Israel for a round of talks

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Egypt invited representatives of the Gaza Strip-based Islamic Jihad movement and the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a round of talks, the Jerusalem Post confirmed on Wednesday.
The talks are meant to reduce tensions between the terror group and the Jewish state. This is a developing story.
