Cairo invited Islamic Jihad and Israel for a round of talks

Egypt invited representatives of the Gaza Strip-based Islamic Jihad movement and the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a round of talks, the Jerusalem Post confirmed on Wednesday.



The talks are meant to reduce tensions between the terror group and the Jewish state. This is a developing story.





