Cambodian opposition figure taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

KUALA LUMPUR - Self-exiled Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy was taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials after he landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Saturday, according to a Reuters witness.
Sam Rainsy has vowed to return home to lead demonstrations against opponents of authoritarian ruler Hun Sen.
