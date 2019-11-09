Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Cambodian opposition figure allowed into Malaysia, will not return

By REUTERS
November 9, 2019 11:08
BANGKOK - Self-exiled Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy was allowed to enter Malaysia on Saturday, according to a Reuters witness at Kuala Lumpur's main airport.

Sam Rainsy, who has vowed to return home to lead demonstrations against Cambodia's authoritarian ruler Hun Sen, was earlier taken aside by Malaysian immigration authorities after he landed at the airport.The Cambodian opposition activists will not be returning to the country on Saturday to hold protests against the government as promised, an official of the Cambodia National Rescue Party Overseas told Reuters.

"Nobody will be returning today, but we will be returning as soon as possible," said Saory Pon, a general secretary of the party.

"We are going to appeal to the Thai government to focus on the principle of democracy and give us the freedom to exercise our political freedom."

He said that some members of the party had been stopped by Thai authorities near the border with Cambodia and others had been followed by intelligence services but that none were detained currently in Thailand.



