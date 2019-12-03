Canada, Netherlands back NATO reform after French, US doubts

The prime ministers of Canada and the Netherlands added their support on Tuesday to a Franco-German proposal to reform NATO, after France's president said the Western alliance was dying."I don't think you survive 70 years as an alliance without regularly reflecting," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a forum before the NATO summit, sitting alongside his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.Rutte said it made sense to set up a proposed "wise persons" group of experts to consider how to reform NATO politically after splits between Turkey, France and the United States have emerged, and he called for a "fundamental rethink."