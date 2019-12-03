The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Canada, Netherlands back NATO reform after French, US doubts

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 17:02
The prime ministers of Canada and the Netherlands added their support on Tuesday to a Franco-German proposal to reform NATO, after France's president said the Western alliance was dying.
"I don't think you survive 70 years as an alliance without regularly reflecting," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a forum before the NATO summit, sitting alongside his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.Rutte said it made sense to set up a proposed "wise persons" group of experts to consider how to reform NATO politically after splits between Turkey, France and the United States have emerged, and he called for a "fundamental rethink."
Court rejects accused pedophile Malka Leifer's appeal
Transgender Palestinian living in Tel Aviv attacked in Ramallah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/03/2019 03:05 PM
'New conspiracy theory,' UK's Corbyn describes challenge to health service dossier
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 01:37 PM
Trump says Iran is killing thousands for protesting
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 01:03 PM
Trump blasts Macron for 'very nasty statement' on NATO
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 12:42 PM
Kremlin says it views reports of possible Russian UK election meddling 'with irony'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 12:38 PM
Trump says he can see France breaking off from NATO
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 12:36 PM
Trump says impeachment inquiry is a 'hoax' being used for political gain
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 12:34 PM
U.S. President Trump says UK PM Boris Johnson 'very capable'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 12:31 PM
A UK Labour government would protect public services in U.S. trade talks - Corbyn
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 12:26 PM
New Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan presents his credentials
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/03/2019 10:51 AM
Turkey to oppose NATO plan if it does not recognize terrorism threats - Erdogan
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 09:26 AM
North Korea's Kim celebrates completion of 'modern mountainous city'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 09:04 AM
Blast at Indonesia's national monument park in central Jakarta - media
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 09:02 AM
Top Los Angeles homeless official steps down as crisis deepens
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/03/2019 08:37 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by