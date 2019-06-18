Canadian soldier dies, three troops hurt during drills in Bulgaria

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
One Canadian soldier died and three other troops were injured during an airborne operation, part of U.S.-led multinational military drills in southern Bulgaria on Tuesday, a Bulgarian spokeswoman for the Swift Response 2019 exercise said.
In a separate statement, the U.S. Army Europe said that an airborne jump at the Cheshnegirovo airfield was immediately suspended in order to attend to the paratrooper.
"All casualties were immediately transported to local hospitals where one was pronounced dead, one was admitted for further evaluation, and two were treated and released," the statement said.
A source familiar with the incident said the casualties were paratroopers who were jumping early Tuesday morning, in the dark and from a low height. The source said two Americans and a Canadian solder were injured.
Over 5,600 troops are taking part in the exercise Swift Response 2019, led by the U.S. Global Response Force. It began on June 13 at various locations in Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania.
In Bulgaria, some 500 airborne troops from the United States, Canada and Italy took part in the drills at the Cheshnegirovo airfield, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Sofia.