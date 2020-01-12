Emergency alert about Canadian nuclear generator sent by mistake

"The alert regarding Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment," tweeted the Ontario Power Generation company.



The alert was issued after an "incident" was reported at the station. "There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station and emergency staff are responding to the situation," said the alert, adding that residents do not need to take "any protective actions at this time."

No further details are available at this time.

The Pickering station is one of the largest nuclear generating stations in the world, according to CBC. About 73,000 liters of demineralized water leaked from the station in 2011 and radioactive heavy water leaked from the plant in 2014, according to CTV news. No adverse effects to human health were caused in either incident.

An emergency alert was sent by mistake to residents who live within 10 km of the Pickering nuclear generating station east of Toronto, Canada, on Sunday, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.