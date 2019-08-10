Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Car bomb in Libyan city of Benghazi kills two U.N. staff - medical source

By REUTERS
August 10, 2019 17:15
A car bomb in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday killed two U.N. staff, several medical sources said.

A Reuters reporter at a Benghazi hospital saw a list of names of those killed identifying them as working for the United Nations Libya mission (UNSMIL).

UNSMIL spokesman Jean El Alam did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails.


