The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 23, 2019 10:47
A parked car exploded in Iraq's western province of Anbar early on Monday, killing two soldiers and wounding an officer close to an area that was once Islamic State's last stronghold in the country, the military said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Islamic State militants have carried out a string of attacks there since they lost control of their Iraqi territory in 2017 and reverted to hit-and-run insurgency tactics.
The car exploded as soldiers were inspecting it on a road leading to Anbar's Qaim district, 300 km (185 miles) west of Baghdad and close to the border with Syria.
"The search for the terrorist elements which committed this criminal action is ongoing," the military said in a statement.
Iraq reopened its Qaim border-crossing with Syria in September after eight years of closure. Qaim borders the Syrian town of Albukamal, which was also an Islamic State stronghold.
Islamic State seized vast swathes of land in both Iraq and Syria in 2014, declaring a caliphate across both countries. Iraq declared victory over the group in 2017 and the militants lost their last territory in Syria earlier this year.
Assailants set Turkish consulate employee's car on fire in Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 10:35 AM
Ohana to A-G: I will meet with suggested candidates to replace Shai Nitza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 09:53 AM
Taliban claim responsibility for killing U.S. force member-spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 08:08 AM
Party to honor Chicago shooting victim ends with 13 wounded in shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 06:42 AM
NZ volcano eruption death toll rises to 17 after another person dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 02:29 AM
Syria: Aerial strike in an air force base in the city of Hama
  • By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
  • 12/22/2019 11:22 PM
COGAT: Gazans need special permission to enter JLM for Christmas
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/22/2019 09:19 PM
Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/22/2019 08:52 PM
Erdogan says Turkey cannot handle a new migrant wave from Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/22/2019 08:49 PM
Meretz decides to keep previous Knesset list
Netanyahu compares Hague to Antiochus
Likud MKs say Netanyahu does not support the party holding primaries
Netanyahu accuses Hague prosecutor of antisemitism
A-G to Erdan: Administration can appoint police chief before election
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/22/2019 08:04 PM
Egypt's ex-military chief-of-staff released after near two-year detention
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/22/2019 08:04 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by